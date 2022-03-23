Kid Cudi To Direct & Star In New Jay-Z Produced Netflix Film

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi has firmly established himself as a compelling entertainer, and a new film will see him expand on that talent as he’s named as the director and star of the project which will premiere on Netflix.

The “Day and Nite” rapper went on social media on Tuesday (March 22nd) to share that he came to an agreement to direct and star in a movie that will be released on Netflix. The film, Teddy, is based on a script that Kid Cudi had been working on for close to a decade. He expressed his joy over the news through his Twitter account, which was a prelude to his declaration that he was going to step back from social media to protect his mental health.

“I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said f*** it and started doing it,” he wrote. “The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so f***** much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit.”

The 38-year old didn’t give much information out about the movie, but did confirm that it will be released at some point in 2023. Cudi ended his post with a “special shout out to the homie Tendo Nagenda [VP of original film at Netflix] for seeing the vision!! It was also confirmed that Jeymes Samuel, director of the hit Netflix western The Harder They Fall will be a producer of the film. Jay-Z, who teamed up with Cudi on that film’s opening theme, is also going to be a producer on Teddy along with Mad Solar and Bron.