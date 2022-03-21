Kid Cudi Is “Getting Off” Social Media “For My Mental”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi is taking a break from social media, and is considering doing so entirely. The “Day N Nite” rapper took to Twitter on Saturday, March 19 to tell his almost 3 million followers that although he’ll keep his Twitter because he has to, his Instagram might be a wrap.

So why is the Cleveland native leaving social media? “Im turnin off all comments on IG for all posts. And im thinkin about gettin off IG all together honestly,” tweeted Cudi. “Think ima just keep my twitter. And im only gonna do that cuz I have to. I really wanna get off all socials.”

Cudi has long been candid about his struggle with his mental health, and the toxic minefield that is social media and its limitless trolls certainly doesn’t make coping any easier. Having to check Kanye West for his tomfoolery over being buddies with Pete Davidson surely wasn’t helpful either.

He added, “There’s a lot of love out there for me, which is why I got back on socials, but some of the shit I see, the trolls, I don’t need to see that shit. For my mental.”

Back in 2016, Cudi checked himself into rehab to deal with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. Back then he let his fans know he was getting treatment, and he also credits their support for helping him eventually get into a better mental health space.

Cudi’s last IG post, for now, is a selfie.

Moving forward, he’ll let someone from his team handle his IG. He added on Twitter, “So I think that pic is my last post. From here on out ima have my team make posts. I love yall. This was fun. Until it wasnt.”

Much continued success, and good health, to Kid Cudi—f*ck the trolls. Actually phone calls with rappers he’s quasi-beefing with also surely work wonders. Just saying.