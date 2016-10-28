Kid Cudi Tweets Drake From Rehab: “Say It To My Face, P*ssy. I’ll Be Out Soon”

Kid Cudi may be in rehab, but he still has his ears to these internet streets. The troubled rapper returned to Twitter today let Drake know he’s watching him.

Drake threw what many considered to be a low blow when he dissed him on “Two Birds, One Stone,” bringing up his mental health and drug struggles.

“You were the Man on the Moon, now you go through your phases/Life of the angry and famous,” he rapped.

While we were debating if Drake crossed a line, Cudi already decided that he did and clapped back at him earlier today. After going on a self-imposed hiatus from social media to check himself into rehab, Cudi rose from the bed and threw some shots at Drizzy.

This has to be a first in Hip-Hop. Do you remember ever seeing a rapper diss another rapper, over the internet, from rehab?

“I’ll be out soon.” Sounds like he’s really about that action, boss.

Photo: WENN.com