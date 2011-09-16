Lil Wayne, Beyonce, Rihanna Make 2012 Guinness Book of World Records [Photos]

See Which Celebrities Made The 2012 Guinness Book Of World Records

Lil Wayne, Beyonce, Rihanna and a host of our music stars are headed into the 2012 Guinness Book Of World Records.

As iluluonline.com reports:

Lil Wayne and Beyoncé are both listed in the new 2012 “Guinness Book of World Records,” the book’s publisher announced Tuesday.

Weezy made the edition for having the “Most US Hot 100 Hits by a Rap Artist” — 64 between 1999 and 2010 while Beyoncé and her baby announcement at the 2011 MTV VMAs snagged her the record for most Tweets per second at the weekend. 8,868 per second were about Bey and Jay-Z’s bundle of joy.

Joining Wayne and Bey in the record book are Willow Smith who at 10 years old whipped her way on to the list as the “Youngest Transatlantic Top 20 Artist and Rihanna who scored the record for Most US #1 Singles in a Year by a female.

Check out who else made the Guinness Book of World Records below.