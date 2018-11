Jim Jones – “N*ggas In Gabon” [Audio]

Jim Jones returns to the microphone and snatches a beat from his old pal (no pun intended) Jiggaman. Jones uses Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N*ggas In Paris” as the instrumental backdrop to let folks know he’s chilling in Gabon and he’s been up on Hublot watches years ago.

Check out “N*ggas In Gabon.”