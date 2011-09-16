Beyonce Battling Prince, U2 For “Headliner Of The Year” Award

Beyonce Up For ‘Headliner Of The Year’



Beyonce is taking on a music titan and a super group for the U.K.’s ‘Headliner Of The Year’ Award.

The singer who took over England’s Glastonbury festival this summer, will face off with Prince and U2 for the top spot at the U.K. Festival Awards.

Along with The Purple One and Bono’s band, Bey will have to beat out Linkin Park, Pulp The Eagles and other acts who headlined festivals this year.

The public will ultimately decide the winner before the awards take place November 15 at London’s Roundhouse venue.

Other awards dished out that night will include Best Overseas Festival, Best New Festival, Best Toilets, Best Family Festival and Best Line Up.

To vote for Beyonce visit www.festivalawards.com.