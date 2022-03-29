Nigo ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Heavy,” Uncle Murda “Diet Coke Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 3.29.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While Nigo isn’t exactly a well-known name to the current Hip-Hop generation, OG’s are more than familiar with the man who created the A Bathing Ape brand that had the streets on smash for a minute back in the day. Now that he’s tapping back into the music game we can’t help but respect his choice to work with some of the biggest names in music at the tender age of 51.

This time around the Japanese designer links up with Lil Uzi Vert for his visuals to “Heavy” where he, Uzi and A$AP Rocky go shopping for bricks of ice while enjoying the VIP treatment at the spot that Jim Jones was denied at the Gucci store a few weeks back.

Back in Brooklyn Uncle Murda hits up the studio to lay down some bars before kicking it with 50 Cent and heading to the club in his clip to “Diet Coke Freestyle.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from D3szn featuring E-40 and Ohgeesy, Frenchie and Hell Rell, and more.

NIGO & LIL UZI VERT – “HEAVY”

UNCLE MURDA – “DIET COKE FREESTYLE”

D3SZN FT. E-40 & OHGEESY – “DRIP”

LIL SKIES FT. LANDON CUBE – “PLAYTHISATMYFUNERAL”

FRENCHIE & HELL RELL – “SPECIAL OPPS”

VADO & SNS – “DIET COKE FREESTYLE”

JOE MOSES – “WITHOUT ME”

EAZY & MUWOP – “NO BENTLEYS”