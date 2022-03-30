HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As the Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock continues to dominate the current news cycle, there has been some positive benefit to one of the entertainers. According to a second party seller, Rock’s comedy tour saw a visible uptick in sales after Smith struck him on stage over the weekend after a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris Rock will embark on his worldwide “Ego Death” tour today (March) 30 in Boston and already, fans are shelling out big bucks to see the veteran standup comedian deliver his set at various venues. TickPick, the second party seller, claimed via a tweet that sales are through the rough after the shocking moment that saw Smith smack Rock in the face during the live broadcast of the Oscars.

“Ticket Sales For Chris Rock Comedy Tour See Uptick Since Oscars Incident,” read a tweet from TickPick’s account.

Rock’s tour will also take him to Australia and New Zealand among other tour stops.

Photo: Getty