50 Cent, Mario Van Peebles, And Tami Roman Hit The Red Carpet At The Urbanworld Film Festival [Photos]



50 Cent Attends The Urbanworld Film Festival

50 Cent continued his takeover this weekend at the 15th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival presented by BET Networks.

In support of his film All Things Fall Apart, 50, director Mario Van Peebles, and Lynn Whitfield graced the red carpet while the cast of HBO’s How to Make it in America (Victor Rasuk, Luis Guzman and creator Ian Edelman) were on hand to promote their hit show.

Additional attendees included poet Sonia Sanchez (Sonia Sanchez: Shake Loose Memories), film pioneer Melvin Van Peebles, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, Stephen G. Hill (BET), reality star Tami Roman (producer of The Tombs), Jerry Lamothe (director of The Tombs), filmmaker Warrington Hudlin, The Sugar Hill Gang (I Want My Name Back), director Andrew Dosunmu (Restless City), writer/critic Toure, actors Khalil Kain and Stephen Hill, and many more.

Check out 50 and some of his acting buddies below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »