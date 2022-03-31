Jim Jones ft. Dave East, Maino & Fabolous “Fit Lit (Betty White),” Lil Durk ft. Future “Petty Too” & More | Daily Visuals 3.31.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute there Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino and Fabolous were constantly posting video on social media roasting each other for the outfits they wore to the gym, so it makes sense that the New Yorkers would eventually just get around to making a song about it.

For the visuals to “Fit Lit (Betty White),” Jones, East, Maino and Fab take to the gym dripped out in official attire and hella ice while some gym rats pump iron and thick women work on their curves. Leave it to rappers to rock expensive attire while working out.

Back in Chicago Lil Durk keeps those 7220 visuals coming and in his latest clip to the Future assisted “Petty Too,” Durk takes a thick young woman on a shopping spree before meeting Future on the roof of the building. That Chicago skyline is something else.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from French The Kid, EARTHGANG, and more.

JIM JONES FT. DAVE EAST, MAINO & FABOLOUS – “FIT LIT (BETTY WHITE)”

LIL DURK FT. FUTURE – “PETTY TOO”

FRENCH THE KID – “NEVERLAND”

YOUNG ADZ – “PRESS DA BUTTON”

DOECHII – “PERSUASIVE”

EARTHGANG – “STRONG FRIENDS”

JAY FIZZLE – “4 HOS”