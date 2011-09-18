Floyd Mayweather Gets 50 Cent A $20,000 Gift After Boxing Victory



Floyd Mayweather celebrated with 50 Cent in a major way last night after taking down boxer Victor Ortiz in the fourth round.

The 42-0 champ was spotted after the match partying in Vegas with his rap cohort who he gifted with a new watch.

Mayweather, who made a reported $20 million off last night’s bout, gave 50 a Hublot watch which can cost up to $20, 000.

Obviously excited about his shiny new gift, 50 took to Twitter to show it off saying,

“Look what my boy @FloydMayweather got for me. Cool its called king power SK.”

Checkout another picture of Floyd and 50 after the jump.

