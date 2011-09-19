Ray J Speaks On Fabolous Beef [Audio]

Ray J Speaks On Fabolous Beef

According to word on the street, Ray J (yeah, Brandy’s brother) was involved in an altercation with New York rapper Fabolous last night in Las Vegas.

While it’s not 100% clear what happened, Fabolous and comedian Kevin Harts’ jokes about Ray J’s performance on Floyd Mayweather’s “24/7″ HBO special set Ray J off.

Here’s what Fab tweeted:

N*gga Ray J doin a concert in his living room… Lmaoooooo Nah but Floyd saying we havin a concert in my living room & the camera cuts to Ray J singing “One Wish” on the piano had me in tears!! Get it..? Ray J concert in the living room!! *Lil Wayne voice* Jus ran into my n*gga @RayJ at @iamdiddy dinner.. He told me & @KevinHart4real that it was a Fawked up edit & Beyotches was there!!

Reports also claim that last night a fight between Ray J and Fabolous broke out while backstage at Ray J’s concert at The Palms in Vegas.

While we can’t confirmed exactly what happened, a pissed off Ray J called into the Breakfast Club to took about the incident.

Listen to Ray J’s side of the story here: