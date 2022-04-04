11 People Hurt, 1 Dead In Shooting During Rap Concert In Dallas

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tragic news is coming out of Dallas, Texas over the weekend. A rap concert turned deadly when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people, leading to nearly a dozen people injured and leaving one person dead.

WFAA in Dallas is reporting that the incident unfolded during the Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party this past Saturday night (April 2) after a fight broke out which quickly led to more than one person reaching for their firearms.

“Once they seen they can’t break up the fight, they shot in the air to stop it,” said a woman who only wanted to be identified as Brittney, and who happened to be in the fray when the shooting occurred. “It escalated, and they started shooting people.”

A total of 11 people were shot, including three juveniles, and one man was killed in the incident.

26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was discovered by police lying near a stage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was declared dead on the scene. With a crowd of over 2000 people in attendance for the festivities, it’s a miracle more people weren’t injured or killed in the melee.

The event was to be headlined by Memphis, Tenn. rapper Big Boogie, but because of the shooting the rapper never got a chance to take the stage.

The shooting occurred just two weeks after a shooting in Dallas during a Spring Break party at The Space Dallas, which left nine people wounded and one person dead.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson addressed the violence in a statement to WFAA saying, “Last night’s violence was horrific and unacceptable. I am praying for the victims, and I look forward to our police department bringing those responsible to justice. Public safety remains our top priority, and I will be conferring with Police Chief Eddie Garcia to see what more can be done to stop this kind of violence in our city.”

Be safe out there, y’all.

Photo: Getty