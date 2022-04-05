Young M.A “Tip The Surgeon,” The Weeknd “Out Of Time” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Young M.A in a video, but with summer coming up and the weather warming up, she’s decided to return to the rap scene with some new work to get some booties twerking.

In her latest visuals to “Tip The Surgeon,” Young M.A visits a medical center where the women are incredibly thick and shake their rumps whenever the Brooklyn representative plays them close and admires their assets.

Back in Canada, The Weeknd finds himself smitten by an attractive young Asian woman and has the time of his life with her playing some karaoke in his clip to “Out Of Time.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Lil Muk, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “TIP THE SURGEON”

THE WEEKND – “OUT OF TIME”

KODAK BLACK – “LOVE ISN’T ENOUGH”

ALEXCIS, SNOW THA PRODUCT & T-PAIN – “UNTIL THE DAY”

LIL MUK – “ENEMIES”