With her debut album, Trendsetter set to release tomorrow (April 8), Coi Leray is finally going to get her time in the limelight after months of building buzz and dropping a banger with the Barbz herself, Nicki Minaj.

Earlier this week the Boston representative (and daughter of the infamous Benzino), swing by The Breakfast Club where she lowkey called Charlamagne a “dinosaur” before going into a bevy of interesting subjects that her fans might be interested in.

From touching on how she was able to get Nicki Minaj on her album to her paranoia now that she’s a celebrity, Coi isn’t shy about keeping it a buck in her interview and for that we’re grateful.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Coi Leray on The Breakfast Club.

Coi’s had her braces for two years so far to help with her overbite. She says she even sucks on her thumb to this day and calls it her “peace and happiness.” She’s 25-years-old by the way. Old pervs gonna really keep an eye on her now.

