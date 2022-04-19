Bong Bong: Nas and Wu-Tang Clan Announce NY State of Mind Joint Tour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop fans just got blessed with some great news as legendary rappers Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan have announced that they’re going on tour together.

The iconic artists announced Tuesday morning (April 19th) that they will be co-headliners on the “NY State of Mind” Tour. The tour, which will hit 25 cities across North America, will be sponsored by Live Nation. The “NY State of Mind” Tour will kick off in the late summer at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, August 30th. The news comes as Nas is on a hot streak with his recent albums and The Bridge podcast on Spotify with Miss Info, and with the Wu-Tang Clan having their debut album recently added to the National Recording Registry.

Here’s a list of the other 24 stops on the tour, which will conclude at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on October 4th:

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Tickets will officially be available for purchase on Tuesday, April 26th through LiveNation’s website at 10 A.M.