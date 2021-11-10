Nas & Miss Info Team To Host ‘The Bridge’ Podcast For Spotify

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The iconic Grammy-award-winning rapper Nas and media personality and journalist Minya “Miss Info” Oh are embarking on a new podcast that will give listeners the opportunity to celebrate and deeply examine the five decades of Hip-Hop history.

Announced on Tuesday (November 9), the new podcast, titled The Bridge, was created and produced as part of a collaboration with streaming giant Spotify and Mass Appeal.

The Bridge is part of the #HipHop50 Initiative that was launched earlier this year in a collaborative effort with Mass Appeal and Showtime/Viacom which will celebrate and amplify the culture of Hip-Hop through various projects including documentary films. The podcast reunites Nas and Miss Info, who’ve had a strong relationship since she wrote one of the culture’s most impactful album reviews covering Nas’ legendary debut album Illmatic for The Source magazine. Both will engage guests in candid and fruitful conversations about how Hip-Hop shaped them as well as explore their respective careers and perspectives on the culture in weekly episodes, with the first episode featuring guests such as Ice Cube, Mary J. Blige and Cordae among others.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling and, honestly, more fun than being able to ride shotgun with Nas on this journey,” said Miss Info in a statement. “Of course, ‘The Bridge’ brings our paths full circle as friends and colleagues, but the most special thing about this podcast are the conversations that listeners will get to sit in on. Our guests open up to Nas and I, about the way they approach life, the way they reconcile their pasts, and in many cases, the shared history between Nas and these fellow artists. We’re having a blast and I think it shows.”

For Nas, it’s a unique chance to dig further into how Hip-Hop has grown and maintained its longevity. “This is our opportunity to go deep and explore how hip-hop went from the microphones, turntables, and sound systems to big business and a worldwide cultural phenomenon,” he expressed.

The Bridge will make its debut on Spotify on Tuesday, November 16, with a new episode premiering every week afterward. Check out the trailer below.