HHW Gaming: It Ain’t Nothing But A W Thang, Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle Now Live In ‘Call of Duty’

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone got some west coast flavor and it comes right on time for 4/20.

The previously announced Snoop Dogg operator bundle is now live in both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Activision happily announced. The new president and owner of Death Row Records and avid gamer’s operator can be leveled up by players and comes with four challenges that will allow you to earn Operator XP.

While playing, performing Kills, Headshot Kills, Hipfire Kills, and, of course, getting wins will help to unlock Sizable Operator XP rewards. Snoop’s progression path will allow players to unlock l XP and PPSH-41 Weapon XP rewards, two Sprays, two Operator Quips, a Calling Card, a Sticker, an Emblem, a Weapon Charm, a Vanguard-exclusive Killcam Vanity, and four alternate Operator outfits.

When players reach the max level playing with Snoop, you can unlock the gold-trimmed “VIP” and the iced-out Diamond “Tha Doggfather” skins.

Here is a breakdown of the weapons Snoop Doog will yield in the game per Activision’s blog:

TheTracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle includes three Legendary Weapon Blueprints that can smoke out enemies even when the stakes are high. All of them come with Green Weed Tracer Rounds, as well as some combustible special effects for when an enemy is taken out of commission.

First up is the “Bong Ripper” Sniper Rifle, a nine-attachment bolt-action behemoth built for long-range big team fights. A combination of a 10.0x telescopic sight and lengthened ammo play well into the extended .30-06 magazines, which also counter the included Barrel’s overpenetration problems to make this weapon quick and viable at all ranges.

Another weapon is the “West Coast Bling” Assault Rifle, a great pairing to the Bong Ripper with its nine preconfigured attachments and Snoop’s name on the side of its body. Built to have a fast fire rate and give Operators better movement speeds, get ready to blaze the competition up close and leave them huffing and puffing behind you.

Rather use an SMG? Then bring along the platinum hit from 187.4 FM “Tha Shiznit,” a 10-attachment Blueprint perfect for “poppin’, stoppin’, [and] hoppin’ like a rabbit.” Extremely accurate with a high fire rate, this incendiary-loaded weapon includes the Unmarked Proficiency feature for silent footsteps after eliminations and the On-Hand Perk for better dexterity with equipment.

Oh 4 shizzle, Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty sounds like a whole vibe.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty