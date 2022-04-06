HHW Gaming: Activision & Alpha Industries Collaborate On ‘Call of Duty’ In-Game/Real World Jacket

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to video game-based drip, Call of Duty seems to never miss, and this latest collaboration with Alpha Industries proves that.

Tuesday (Apr.6), Activision unveiled a new Call of Duty: Vanguard-inspired B-15 flight jacket made in collaboration with Alpha Industries. The jacket was first seen during the launch event of the latest installment of the Call of Duty franchise, and now the limited-edition piece is available for purchase in the game and real life.

For $300, you can score one of the limited-edition jackets made in celebration of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 2.5 mid-season update and a Free Trial for players from the Alpha Industries website. COD players can pick up the jacket as part of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s in-game Flyboy Bundle for 1100 Call of Duty points.

The in-game skin and physical jacket are identical and will be the perfect bragging piece for any Call of Duty fan.

The jacket features the authenticity of B-15 bomber jackets worn by pilots during missions, plus Call of Duty-inspired design details like Call of Duty: Warzone’s “Caldera” Pacific Map featured on the inside of the jacket. Other cool details include a jacket patch inspired by original task forces from World War II, “no guts no glory” written on the back, and other COD-inspired features.

The jacket is on sale right now. For more photos hit the gallery below.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty x Alpha Industries B-15 Flight Jacket