HHW Gaming: Snoop Dogg Joining The Ranks of ‘Call of Duty’ As A Playable Character

Light one up, Snoop Dogg has just secured another bag. He’s joining Call of Duty as a playable character.

Fresh off the news the Doggfather joined FaZe Clan, the Hip-Hop legend is now bringing his energy to Call of Duty as a playable operator. Activision announced the big news on Monday (Mar.21), revealing that the “Gin and Juice” crafter will be featured in three Call of Duty games, Call of Duty Mobile, Vanguard, and Warzone.

“The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty, and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out,” Snoop said in a blog post.

The first opportunity to score killstreaks with Snoop in season 3 of Call of Duty: Mobile on April 1 via a special “lucky draw” will allow you to play as the rapper rocking “a 24K gold embroidered outfit.” Snoop will also have a special gold-plated and diamond-encrusted SMG with a unique death effect. Activision states your weapon will get even flashier when you accumulate more kills.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be available on April 19 at 10 AM PT and offers players a completely different Snoop experience from his mobile character. The bundle will feature ten items. Three of those items will only be available to Vanguard players, plus a full Operator progression track. Players can expect rewards across 20 levels of Operator progression, like Weapon XP for Snoop’s weapon of choice plus three alternate drop options and other cosmetic items.

This marks the second time the avid gamer has worked with Call of Duty. The first time is when teamed up with Call of Duty: Ghosts for a voiceover pack. This time we’re getting new lines recorded for his Operator.

Oh, it’s going to be lit fo shizzle in Call of Duty when Snoop arrives.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty