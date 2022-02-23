HHW Gaming: Activision Reportedly Pushes 2023’s ‘Call of Duty’ Game A Whole Year

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Activision is reportedly doing something it has never done before with its annual Call of Duty games by deciding to skip a year.

Bloomberg reports after this year’s Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty game, Activision will reportedly take a break in 2023, opting to push Treyarch’s latest installment in the COD franchise to 2024. The decision comes in the wake of Sledgehammer Games’ latest offering, Call of Duty: Vanguard failing to capture that magic most Call of Duty games have been known for, “leading some executives to believe that they’re introducing new versions too rapidly.”

You think?

Activision is planning “a steady stream of additional content” dedicated to this year’s Call of Duty game to fill the massive void that Treyarch’s delayed COD game will create. That game, of course, will be a follow-up to Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare reboot, plus Activision is currently working on a new version of its Warzone battle royale component. Speaking with VGC, a spokesperson for Activision confirmed that will be the case, saying, “We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year, and beyond. Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right.”

The decision to delay 2023’s Call of Duty game also comes after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. Bloomberg reports that move had no impact on Activision’s decision to skip a year.

The news of Treyarch’s COD game getting its wig pushed back is not being received as bad news, but as a good sign, that game publisher and its stable of Call of Duty developers have heard their cries for them to take a chill pill with these Call of Duty games.

You can peep more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Sledgehammer Games / Call of Duty: Vanguard