HHW Gaming: Due To ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Flopping, Next ‘COD’ Game Could Arrive Earlier

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Is the next installment of Call of Duty right around the corner? According to a new report, that might be the case.

Per GamesRadar, reputable leaker Tom Henderson, who has a very respectable track record when leaking information about first-person shooting games like Call of Duty and Battlefield that does pan out, hints at the next COD game being pushed up to October 2022.

In a tweet, Henderson hinted the next installment, reportedly Modern Warfare 2, will have its release pushed up partially because of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s rather lackluster sales numbers. Henderson also says that we can expect a “big” Warzone update that will follow the release of the next Call of Duty game.

Henderson claims we can expect to get our first look at Modern Warfare 2 sometime in the summer. That fits right with how Activision usually moves when announcing and unveiling their Call of Duty games. Last year, Activision began getting gamers excited about Vanguard by teasing it in Warzone in August.

When Call of Duty: Vanguard was released in November it continued the franchise’s 14-year streak of being the best selling game of the month the games dropped in. But, the game fell short of topping Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for year-to-date sales.

We shall see if Mr. Henderson will be correct. There is no reason to believe he won’t be based on his track record.

—

Photo: