HHW Gaming: Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Working On ‘Call of Duty’ Movie

Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson helping bring Call of Duty to the big screen? According to one report, he most certainly is.

The former WWE champion turned big-time action movie star isn’t afraid of the dreaded video game curse. He told us that much while speaking to him about his film Rampage, based on the iconic arcade video game of the same name. He also starred in 2005’s Doom, loosely based on the popular first-person shooter that was critically panned and a box office flop.

Speaking with Men’s Journal, Johnson had video game Twitter buzzing after he revealed he was working on another video game movie.

“I can’t tell you which game, in particular, we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year,” he said. “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen — one that I’ve played for years.”

Immediately, fans began to speculate what video game The Rock could be talking about. Some guess Gears of War, a project Dave Bautista has been pushing for that to happen due to his love for the game, and he does look like the game’s main protagonist Marcus Fenix. Other’s guessed God of War, while some speculated that he could be joining the cast for the recently announced Mortal Kombat reboot sequel taking on the role of Shao Khan.

BUT, according to Giant Freakin Robot, Johnson is going to take a stab at another popular first-person shooter, Call of Duty, according to a source with knowledge on the situation.

Per Giant Freakin Robot:

This news from our source comes at a very interesting time. Back in 2015, Activision was talking about making a Call of Duty cinematic universe. In the middle of 2020, it was said that movies, in general, we’re no longer a priority for the company. In the short time that’s passed since then, things have changed in a big way for Activision Blizzard. The gaming studio has been facing many controversies. Now, the company is being acquired by Microsoft for a bargain $68 billion. These types of sales can lead to shaking things up and changing company goals, which may be the kind of opportunity Dwayne Johnson saw to get them back on board for a Call of Duty movie.

While our source shared that Dwayne Johnson is talking to the studios about a Call of Duty movie, we weren’t able to confirm what the story will be for the film. The first game took place in World War II, but the franchise has grown a lot since then, and it’s unclear what direction the movie will take. It’ll be interesting to see how they decide to move forward with a first movie for such a massive franchise.

The website further reports nothing has been finalized and that the 49-year-old movie star is currently in talks to make the movie happen, and he expects to get the green light. Johnson told Men’s Journal that he expects the announcement for the movie to come this year, promising fans the film is based on one of the “biggest” and most “badass” games.

Are we here for a Call of Duty movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

