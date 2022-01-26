HHW Gaming: Round 2 Is A Go, ‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel Is In The Works, Twitter Reacts To The News

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This news should come as no surprise. New Line’s Mortal Kombat reboot is getting a well-deserved sequel.

Deadline exclusively reports we are getting round 2 of the Mortal Kombat reboot, the action-adventure film based on the insanely popular fighting video game franchise. Jeremy Slater, who just served as head writer on Disney+’s upcoming Marvel Studios original series Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and Gaspard Ulliel, who tragically died from a ski accident, is penning the flick.

Mortal Kombat performed very well in theaters opening no.1 at the box office in April 2021. That’s no small accomplishment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and simultaneously releasing on HBO Max, where subscribers heavily streamed it. The film directed by Simon McQuoid stayed true to the video games source material created by Ed Boon and John Tobias and featured some intense and violent martial arts action, something fans have been begging for.

The film did introduce some new elements by focusing on a new character, Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a mixed martial arts fighter who is a decedent to Mortal Kombat mainstay Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) and his Shirai Ryu clan. Cole learns that he is part of a group of chosen warriors led by Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) selected to protect Earth Realm from Outworld’s best fighters led by the evil soul-consuming sorcerer Shang Tsung (Chin Han). Cole eventually links up with Major Jackson Briggs (Mehcad Brooks), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Lui Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang), and even Kano (Josh Lawson), who eventually betrays the group.

The film was well-received by fans, but one major complaint was the reboots’ decision to focus on story building and not including an actual tournament to determine the fate of Earth Realm. That could all change with the sequel.

As expected, the actors still involved with the franchise are happy the news has been revealed. Brooks is already back in the gym getting ready.

Fans have also been reacting to the news, sharing which Mortal Kombat characters they want to see in the sequel. There are rumblings that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could be joining the roster. Johnson teased he is doing another movie based on “one of the biggest, most badass games.” Ed Boon already gave the actor his blessing to play Outworld’s ruthless emperor Shao Khan.

We hope they find a way to bring Sisi Stringer’s Mileena back, she deserves a second chance, and of course, there were other very obvious reasons.

You can peep more reactions to Mortal Kombat getting a sequel in the gallery below.

