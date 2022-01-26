HHW Gaming: Activision Plans On Releasing The Next 3 ‘Call of Duty’ Games On PlayStation: Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

PlayStation owners who love Call of Duty can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being.

Per Bloomberg, despite being tentatively gobbled up by Microsoft, Activision plans on releasing the next three Call of Duty games on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The news is comforting to PlayStation console users who were worried that the beloved first-person shooter would become an Xbox exclusive once the earth-shaking deal is approved.

Bloomberg reports that Activision already planned to bring “the next few” Call of Duty titles to the PlayStation consoles sometime before the announcement of the acquisition. This news comes after CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer revealed he had spoken with Sony telling the company he intends “to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation” and will honor all agreements currently set in place. Of course, gamers remained skeptical, but this should be calm their nerves for a bit.

So what does this news mean? Well, this year’s next installment in Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare reboot, Treyarch’s next Call of Duty title, plus a “planned new iteration” of the free-to-play battle royal shooter Call of Duty: Warzone will be released on PS5 and PS4 consoles. After that, the future remains hazy, but the deal hasn’t been set in stone yet and doesn’t become official until Microsoft’s 2023 fiscal year, which starts on July 1st and ends on June 30th, 2023.

The uncertainty of Call of Duty’s fate on PlayStation consoles lingers, with no one knowing what Microsoft intends to do once the deal is finalized. Many argue that you don’t drop damn near $70 billion for a game company and don’t keep all the best games to yourself. But, many argue Microsoft would benefit even more by keeping COD on PlayStation consoles, and we agree.

Microsoft has shown before that it’s willing to share. It has done so with Minecraft, which is still available on many platforms after the company acquired Bethesda after purchasing its parent company ZeniMax. Of course, Microsoft made Starfield, Bethesdas mystery AAA title an exclusive on Xbox consoles and PC.

Photo: Treyarch / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War