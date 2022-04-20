A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX In Connection With 2021 Hollywood Shooting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky has more pressing issues to worry about instead of unsubstantiated cheating rumors.

Multiple reports have confirmed that A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport while returning from Barbados with the love of his life Rihanna. Rocky-born Rakim Mayers was detained in connection with a shooting in the Hollywood area in November 2021.

“33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021,” the LAPD tweeted.

Per the LAPD’s report, Rocky and two other males got into a heated exchange with the alleged victim Rocky allegedly shot. “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot,” the LAPD revealed.

The victim claims Rocky shot at him three times with one of the bullets grazing his left hand NBC News reported. Rocky was identified as the shooter following a thorough investigation by the LAPD. The shooting was not reported before Rocky’s arrest EXTRA reports.

This latest drama comes on the heels of cheating rumors that had social media buzzing. According to fashion influencer, Louis Pisano, Rocky cheated on the mother of his child with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. The latter would take social media to slam those accusations, subsequently leading to Pisano copping pleas and apologizing to the couple for spreading cheating rumors with no evidence.

The situation is still developing.

Photo: Sean Zanni / Getty