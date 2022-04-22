HHW Gaming: Epic Games Announces New ‘Fortnite’ X Wu-Tang Clan Item Collection

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In more Fortnite news, you can now rep the iconic rap group the Wu-Tang Clan in the popular video game.

Thursday (Apr.21), Epic Games announced the Wu-Tang Clan-themed collection would be available in the Fortnite item shop beginning April 23, 2022, at 8 PM ET. Players can look forward to dressing their Fortnite characters in some authentic Wu-Wear drip plus equip Wu-Tang Clan-themed items.

“Fortnite has been in my household for years,” RZA said, speaking on Wu-Tang x Fortnite collaboration. “It’s been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve while becoming the go-to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational ‘drip’ of swag and cool.”

The Wu Wear items will feature two looks along with matching accessories, a “co cap style” will allow players to rock the look without wearing a hat.

One look called the Throwback BG Outfit features “WUWEAR Worldwide Back Bling” that is reactive to music and the Neck Protector Pickaxe, which is reactive to hits. Both items also come in the “Ruckus Red” colorway.

Another look is called the B.R.I.T.E. Outfit, which features the Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling also, reactive music, and the Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe that leaves a trail of paint after you swing it.

Players will also get the Shimmy Surfer Glider, Wu Wrap, and Wu-Tang is Forever Emote, also available in “Ruckus Red.”

This latest collaboration shows Fortnite is showing no signs of slowing down. We are intrigued to see other popular pop culture characters, and Hip-Hop artists and musicians will get in on the Fortnite action. We already have seen Silk Sonic, Ariana Grande, and Travis Scott be added to the game in previous announcements.

Photo: Epic Games / Wu-Tang Clan X Fortnite