HHW Gaming: Coachella Vibes Arrive In ‘Fortnite’ With New Skins & Music

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Coachella is back in real life and in the virtual world of Fortnite.

Fortnite, a game known for including some interesting character skins, will now be bringing the sounds and fashion of the Coachella arts and music festival to the game. Epic Games announced via its blog beginning now, and until May 16, Fortnite players can step into the “Coachellaverse” and get their hands on Coachella-themed items and listen to music from over 30 artists featured in Coachella 2022 on Icon Radio.

The Fortnite x Coachella collaboration marks the first time Coachella has entered the video game space. Fortnite, on the other hand, isn’t new to this because it has given players several musical experiences already. The insanely popular free-to-play video game has already teamed with Travis Scott, Ariane Grande, and Marshmello for successful in-game concert events. Unfortunately, this partnership will not see Coachella come as a live event in the game but supply in-game cosmetics and music.

The first two Coachella-themed items, Wilder and Lyric outfits, are available in the Item Shop right now.

The Wilder Outfit features “a shark-based Finfin Back Bling (included with the Outfit), Neon Biter Pickaxe, and Finfin Flair Wrap. The Wilder Outfit comes with the Cosmic Equalizer alt Style, which is reactive to music,” Epic Games announced.

The Lyric outfit features a “cactus Swaguaro Back Bling (included with the Outfit) and add some strings with the electric Festival Shredder Pickaxe. (Both are reactive to music.) Like the Wilder Outfit, the Lyric Outfit comes with the reactive Cosmic Equalizer alt Style.”

The second drop, which arrives Thursday, April 21, at 8 PM ET, will feature the Alto and Poet outfits.

“Alto’s matching accessories are the festive, music-reactive Sonic Vibes Back Bling(included with the Outfit) and the tropical Softest Electropalm Pickaxe,” Epic Games revealed.

Lyric will feature a “Cosmonautic Helmet Back Bling (included with the Outfit), make a point with the Cactical Crusher Pickaxe, and be a star with the Mainstage Wrap.”

Weekend one of the now Kanye West-less Coachella Festival officially kicked off today and will feature performances from Lil Baby, Ari Lennox, Baby Keem, Big Sean, Daniel Ceaser, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

—

Photo: Epic Games / Fortnite x Coachella