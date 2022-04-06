Kanye West Removes Himself From Coachella Lineup

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Months after Travis Scott was taken off the Coachella lineup due to the tragedy at Astroworld, TMZ is reporting that Kanye West AKA Ye has now removed himself from headlining this year’s installment of the annual music event.

According to the report, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband turned stalker has decided to take himself off next weekend’s lineup for no apparent reason and in the process killed all the rumors that Travis Scott would be joining him on stage. Even though fans had been calling on Coachella to ban Ye from performing due to his online and real-life harassment of Kardashian and her new beau, Pete Davidson, Coachella had been reluctant to make such a move due to the lack of Hip-Hop star power at this year’s festivities.

“Kanye’s cancelation leaves Coachella with an obvious hole. Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia are still headlining … but there’s clearly a lack of diversity.”

Coachella gonna be a rave this year apparently.

The news comes just a day after Kanye West won two Grammy Awards after being banned from performing at the awards ceremony in response to the aforementioned cyber bullying. You’d think those wins would put him in a good mood, but apparently not.

We’re sure at some point Ye will take to social media to address his latest surprising move, but until then you have to wonder if Coachella will circle back to Cactus Jack at some point. Has enough time passed since the Astroworld tragedy for fans to welcome back the H-Town artist? We might find out sooner than later.