The Bawse is in NYC and after a few decades of being highly successful in the Hip-Hop game, Rick Ross took to The Breakfast Club to drop some gems he’s learned over the years and put the youngn’s on to OG game.

Sitting down with Angela Yee and DJ Envy (Charlamagne Tha God was MIA), Rick Ross speaks like a true OG when talking about his love of the rap game and the importance of being business minded in whatever industry you’re working in. Aside from dropping some jewels on life, Rick Ross has some fun talking about female orgasms, his reluctance to get into crypto currency, and missing the old school way of selling music.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Rick Ross on The Breakfast Club.

Rick Ross has 200 cars in his collection and he’s not going to stop buying cars anytime soon. As a matter of fact he’s holding a car show at his Promise Land property in Atlanta and will be giving away three cars to three lucky winners who’ll get diamond encrusted car keys as well. Tickets to the event are $750 so it’ll cost ya just to get in the door.

Ross says he bought a $3 million dollar watch from Jacob and though he’s seen that same watch sell for $15 million, he thinks it’s only up to around $3.7 million in value.

