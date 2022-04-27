Lil Nas X Taking His Hits On The Road With ‘Long Live Montero Tour’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Thanks to his first-ever headlining tour, Lil Nas X is coming to an arena near you.

Lil Nas X has proven his staying power in the music industry, and it makes perfect sense that he is taking his antics and his hits on the road. The “Industry Baby” crafter announced his Long Live Montero Tour on Twitter, his first-ever headlining tour that will take him across the states and overseas.

The tour will see Lil Nas X, who has a flair for putting on some fantastic stage performances, kick his 14 U.S. date tour off on Sept. 6 in Detroit before he hops on the jet to Europe for seven days, wrapping everything up in Barcelona on Nov. 17. Pre-sale for the tickets has already begun, with new and existing Cash App card holders being able to get first dibs to tickets via Ticketmaster. There is also a contest allowing fans to win $100K in bitcoin.

Tuesday (Apr.26), Nas X shared a trailer for the Long Live Montero Tour, which features highlights from performances and other moments during his still-young music career. Of course, being the troll he is, he added some hilarious commentary adding, “Hello, I am Montero, and I welcome you to my event. My world. My universe. Everyone’s allowed — except gay people. I am Lil Nas X, and I present to you my first tour.” The star added in his caption that he wants to see each and every one of his fans there, saying, “all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live.”

The tour’s announcement comes on the heels of Lil Nas X announcing he is working on new music, which he teased to his fans would be “something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to.” Nas X has given a taste of his “new era of music’ by teasing multiple new singles, including one song called “Lean On My Body.”

It sounds like it’s going to be a fantastic time, congrats to Lil Nas X on his first headlining tour that is sure to be a success. Do you think Boosie is going to attend a show? Ha

You can peep the complete list of tour dates below.

—

Photo: R1 / Lil Nas X Long Live Montero Tour