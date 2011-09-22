Judge Shuts Down DNA Test Lawsuit By LeBron James’ Alleged Dad

Dunked! Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against LeBron By Alleged Dad

It’s not everyday that black men go searching for their jump-offs from 1984 to take paternity tests to prove they fathered a lust child. But in the case of lawyer Leicester Bryce Stovall, who was sitting at home one day and realized his alleged one-night-stand gave birth to LeBron James, this man is taking it to court to claim fatherhood.

As previously reported, Stovall has made eight claims that a paternity test was tampered with by Gloria James. Maybe this isn’t the first guy that’s tried to say he was Bron’s pappy, but I’m sure Gloria would want to know who the fool was that ran out on her and her superstar son.

But even if she did mess with the test, a judge in D.C dismissed the lawsuit and found no damages done with the test.

Leicester needs to have a meeting with himself and ask, “If I found out LeBron James was an assistant manager at Wal-mart, would I be taking legal action to re-take a DNA test?”

We know the answer Mr. Stovall. And let this be a lesson to absentee fathers out there, your child may turn out to be a wealthy musician, successful politician or a freakish NBA All-star that can’t finish in the fourth quarter but can buy almost anything. Be a father to your child.