Ray J Calls Cap On Rumors He Gave Kanye Unreleased Kim Kardashian Footage

Ray J is trying to stand on business but the streets keep pulling him back. He is denying the recent rumors that he gave Kanye unreleased footage of Kim Kardashian.

As per Page Six the “Wait A Minute” singer isn’t here for any smut being placed on his name. Last week a new episode of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu. During a scene Kim is seen very emotional and reveals that Kanye had to meet up with Ray J on her behalf to retrieve some unreleased footage from their infamous sex tape. Naturally the clip quickly went viral and several celebrity gossip media outlets ran with the story.

Hollywood Unlocked posted it on their Instagram and the Raycon co-founder made it clear the story isn’t true. “All of this is a lie smh – Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue,” he wrote in the comments section. While the crooner turned entrepreneur vehemently denies the accusation Yeezy has previously validated Kim’s version. Last year Ye explained to Jason Lee he did in fact had to get the laptop from Ray.

“How you gonna bring me to ‘SNL’ and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘oh yeah, that’s cool,’ after I went and went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” he questioned. “I met this man at the airport then got on the redeye, came back, delivered it to her at 8am in the morning, and when I gave it to her, she cried.” Ye went on to speculate on why she was so shaken saying “You know why she cried? Because it represents how much she’s been used.”

Shortly after Kanye’s interview, Jason Lee representatives for Kardashian cleared up what was exactly on said laptop. “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”