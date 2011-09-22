Common Calls Nas The Greatest Rapper Alive [Video]

Common appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to promote his new book, new album, and talk about his inspiration for the rappers long career.

The Chicago MC opened up about the reservations he had when penning his memoir, being labeled a “socially-conscious rapper,” and the controversy surrounding his performance at the White House.

He also spoke why he thinks his “Ghetto Dreams” collaborator Nas is the best rapper alive.

“Nas is so poetic with it and I feel like his lyrics, you can write ‘em down on paper and they will last for time. It would be like literature that we read.”

Peep the full interview below and make sure to pick up The Dreamer, The Believer on November 22.