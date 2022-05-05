Hip-Hop Pioneer Kidd Creole Hit With 16-Year Sentence For Stabbing

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kidd Creole, a member of the pioneering Hip-Hop group Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, was given a 16-year sentence for the fatal 2017 stabbing of a homeless man. Creole, born Nathaniel Glover, rejected a plea deal that would’ve lessened his sentence to 10 years.

The New York Daily News reports that Glover, 62, already spent five years at Rikers Island awaiting trial for the stabbing of John Jolly, who approached the veteran rapper on the street in Midtown. The outlet adds that Creole rejected the plea deal for manslaughter back in March of this year. Jolly was 55 at the time of his passing.

Creole said that Jolly frightened him as he was heading to work an overnight shift at a print shop near where the stabbing occurred. Prosecutors say that after Creole stabbed Jolly, he went to work as normal and tossed the knife in a nearby sewer.

The defense team for Creole worked pro bono and tried to use the angle of self-defense, arguing that the sentence their client received was excessive. It wasn’t reported if Creole will be given time served for being held at Rikers.

