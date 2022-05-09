Lil Baby Teases New Song In Beats By Dre Ad Featuring Ja Morant

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby is definitely cooking something up for the summer.

Beats By Dre dropped its latest ad on Saturday night (May.7), featuring the hotter than fish grease Atlanta rapper and the NBA’s hottest star Ja Morant. The 90-second spot features a new record from Lil Baby called “Dark Mode,” He raps about looking out for those he holds close to him and his place among others in the rap game while continuing to stay focused. All of those same things are something the Memphis Grizzlies superstar can relate to.

ILLIMITEWORLD directs the wholly black and white ad that fittingly premiered during the NBA Playoffs. Of course, it features a ton of basketball references and name drops, plus it shows the two stars rocking the new wireless buds.

“Put the whole team on my back, I play through injuries/I leave blood and sweat out on the court and get a victory […],” Lil Baby raps.

He also spoke about being a fan of Morant and working with the iconic audio brand.

“Ja has been one of my favorite players to watch. We’ve been locked in,” he said in a press release. “This is not my first time partnering with Beats, but we took it up a notch with this original song. The world gets to experience ‘Dark Mode’ for the first time in a way that’s crazy!”

Morant has been quite busy recently, dropping a bunch of singles “Right On,” “In a Minute,” and “Frozen,” and recently being announced as a performer at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert, NYC’s unofficial kickoff of the summer season.

Ja Morant is currently trying his best to overcome the lethal shooting of the Golden State Warriors and lead his Memphis Grizzlies to the NBA Finals.

You can peep the entire ad that James Harden probably wished he was a part of below.

Photo: Beats By Dre / Ja Morant x Lil Baby ‘Dark Mode”