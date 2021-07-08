James Harden Spotted With Lil Baby At Balenciaga Couture Show, Twitter Has Questions

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

James Harden and Lil Baby have a tight brotherhood as evidenced by the Brooklyn Nets superstar blessing the talented rapper with a $100K Richard Millie watch last December for his birthday. This week, the good friends were spotted at the Balenciaga Couture Show after seemingly being blindsided by the paparazzi after they were seen hanging out with Kanye West and others.

On Wednesday (July 7) images from the Balenciaga show from Paris began to crop up online, featuring a fully-masked Kanye West who shockingly sported Nike socks with his Yeezy sneakers and rocking what appeared to be an all-Black version of one of his Yeezy X Gap puffy coats.

As some may know, Harden’s alignment with Lil Baby is a genuine one he’s also an executive producer for Baby and Lil Durk’s joint project, The Voice Of The Heroes as well. However, there are some online who are failing to understand the connection given that Harden and the artist born Dominique Armani Jones are worlds apart as far as professions go.

In one video that has since gone viral, Lil Baby and Harden appear from a hallway and are bombarded with flashing lights from the paparazzi cameras. From the outside looking in, Harden looks like he’s been caught red-handed or simply annoyed by the paps asking for shots. Lil Baby seemed a bit more game about the moment and posed before they kept it moving.

A look at the My Turn rapper’s Instagram page showcases him and Harden having a little fun with West and Jay-Z’s “N*ggas In Paris” track from Watch The Throne as evidenced by the caption in the photo below.

Keep scrolling to see some reactions from Twitter to James Harden and Lil Baby ballin’ so hard in Paris.

—

Photo: Getty