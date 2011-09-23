DJ Drama Releases ‘Third Power’ Album Tracklist

DJ Drama’s Third Power Album Tracklist

Following the success of his hit single “Oh My” featuring Wiz Khalifa, Roscoe Dash and Fabolous, and a “Oh My (Remix)” with Big Sean, Trey Songz and 2Chainz, Atlanta’s DJ Drama is preparing to release this new album Third Power.

The album features Wiz Khalifa, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, J. Cole, B.o.B., Akon and a long list of other Hip-Hop and R&B stars.

Third Power is due in stores on October 11th.

Scroll down for a look at the album cover, as well as the LP’s tracklist.

01. Oh My (feat. Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa & Roscoe Dash)

02. Rough (feat. Young Jeezy & Freddie Gibbs)

03. Hand Of God (feat. Maino)

04. Ooh Baby (feat. Cam’ron, Vado & Jaz)

05. Never See You Again (feat. Talia Coles & Wale)

06. Lay Low (feat. Meek Mill, Young Chris & Freeway)

07. Ain’t No Way Around It (feat. Future)

08. Undercover (feat. J. Cole & Chris Brown)

09. Everything That Glitters (feat. Pusha T & French Montana)

10. Me And My Money (feat. Gucci Mane)

11. Self Made (feat. Red Cafe & 2 Chainz)

12. Take My City (feat. Crooked I & B.o.B)

13. Lockdown (feat. Ya Boy & Akon)

14. Oh My (Remix) (feat. Trey Songz, 2 Chainz & Big Sean)