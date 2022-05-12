Kendrick Lamar Reveals Album Cover To ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We’re only a minute away from Kendrick Lamar finally dropping his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and to get his fans a bit more amped about the drop yesterday he revealed the album cover and we couldn’t be more pleased with the artistry behind it.

Featuring his family in what seems to be a rundown hotel room, Kendrick holds onto his son with his back to the camera while rocking a crown of thorns and packing some heat on his waist. As for the woman on the bed, TMZ is reporting that she is non other than Kendrick’s longtime partner, Whitney Alford, who’s tending to their 2-year-old daughter.

We love it. Kinda reminds us of that whole “there’s no room at the inn” situation that Mary and Joseph went through in the Bible before Jesus was born. Just sayin.’

No word on whether Kendrick and his baby mama are officially married, but judging by the album cover it seems to be a tight-knit family and we’re all for that.

Now that we got this dope album cover to work which was shot by Bronx native Renell Medrano, all we can do is patiently wait for midnight to strike on May 13 so we can hear what K. Dot’s been cookin’ in the kitchen since his last banger, DAMN. Listen to “The Heart Pt. 5” until then.