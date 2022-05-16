Mack Maine Calls Cap On Gillie Da Kid’s Meetup With Lil Wayne

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The simmering beef between Lil Wayne and Gillie Da Kid has come back to the surface, as Mack Maine responds to recent claims from the latter in an interview.

According to reports, Gillie Da Kid spoke about the beef during his appearance on the It’s Tricky Podcast with Raquel Harper. When Lil Wayne and the controversial relationship he shared with him was brought up in reference to the two crossing paths at an event at Jackson State University, Gillie claimed Wayne was a little shook at seeing him and took off. “He looked up [and] I was in the doorway [he showed that Wayne offered his hand for a handshake], and [he] got the fuck out of there. Real talk.”, he said.

Young Money Records president, Mack Maine, immediately called out Gillie Da Kid and denied his account of the meeting. To back up his statement, the rapper posted a video of the interaction that took place through social media. The video, shared on Instagram, shows Weezy and Gillie along with his podcast co-host Wallo briefly meeting and sharing a handshake and pleasantries with no signs of fear on Lil Wayne’s face. “[B]oy boy boy this Hollywood sh*t crazy!! Please watch both videos,” Mack Maine wrote in the caption, adding laughing emojis for emphasis. “And say say @rocktopics ya know I luv ya but please keep us out them type convos you’ll probably never get the truth. I know the name of ya show is ‘It’s Tricky’ but don’t let em trick ya!”

Mack also took a jab at Gillie for his longstanding claim that he was the ghostwriter behind Lil Wayne’s iconic 2004 album Tha Carter and never got paid for it while he was affiliated with Young Money Records. The claim has led to the two rappers trading diss tracks throughout the years. While Gillie hasn’t responded, he has stated that he’d love to have Mack Maine on his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in the future.