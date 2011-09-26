The Adventures Of Bobby Ray: B.o.B. Releases New Single With Lil Wayne – “Strange Clouds”

B.o.B. Ft. Lil Wayne – “Strange Clouds” [Audio]

After a breakthrough year in 2010, which saw the release of three platinum selling singles and a certified gold debut album in B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray, Atlanta rapper B.o.B. is preparing to release his sophomore album in 2012.

B.o.B.’s new single, “Strange Clouds” featuring Lil Wayne landed on the internet this week. Take a listen to the track below.

B.o.B. Ft. Lil Wayne – “Strange Clouds”

“Strange Clouds” officially hits iTunes, along with a music video, on October 3rd.

Since becoming an international rap star, B.o.B. has had quite the adventure.

Hit the next pages to take a look at B.o.B.’s journey from an aspiring rapper in Decatur, GA to one of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars, along with the trailer for his upcoming “Strange Clouds” video.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »