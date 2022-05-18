Big Bronx Energy: Remy Ma Honored With Street In Her Name [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of New York City’s greatest talents has received a special distinction. Remy Ma has been honored with a street in her name.

As per Vibe Magazine the “All The Way Up” rapper is now officially in the Big Apple history books. Earlier this week a ceremony was held to unveil the newest addition to the Bronx Walk Of Fame on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Deputy President Janet Peguero Remy was joined by her husband Papoose, longtime friend Fat Joe and some of her family.

She took to social media to share her appreciation. “Today I was given my own street sign in The Bronx!” Remy Ma wrote. “I’ve come so far from the girl that used to take the 6 train and ride the Bx22 bus. I’ve had to go to court across the street from where that sign is, I’ve lived in a shelter down the block from where that sign is, I’ve went to high school a few lights up from where that sign is.”

“I debuted one of the biggest songs of my career is [sic] the stadium behind where that sign is… I appreciate & am so thankful for where I am, I wouldn’t change a thing about where I’ve come from, and I’m excited to see where I’m going. Thank you Bronx Borough President, @msvanessa77 and Deputy Borough President @jpegnyc for this honor” she added.

That was weekend was extra special as her and Papoose celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Pap shared a throwback photo of them and wrote a touching kite to his wife. “Today we celebrate 14 years of marriage. Through all the up’s & downs, we stuck together. Most people don’t pass the test of time. So when that happens, it speaks volumes. @remyma You are an amazing partner.”

Remy Ma’s sign is located on 161st Street and Grand Concourse in the South Bronx.

Photo: TV ONE