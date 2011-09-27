MTV’s O Music Award Nominees Announced

O Music Awards Nominees Are Announced

The O Music Awards is a voter-driven, multi-platform awards show that honors musicians, fans, innovators and bloggers. The nominees have been announced and the show will take place October 31st.

“The idea for this show really came out of this incredible moment that we were seeing in the convergence of music and technology, and kind of super fandom,” MTV Music Group’s vp of digital music strategy, Shannon Connolly, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Here is a full list of the categories and nominees.

Fan Army FTW

1. Tokio Hotel “Aliens”

2. Lady Gaga “Little Monsters”

3. Adam Lambert “Glamberts”

4. Justin Bieber “Beliebers”

5. Insane Clown Posse “Juggalos”

6. Iron Maiden “Troopers”

7. Demi Lovato “Lovatics”

8. Taylor Swift “Taylor Nation”

9. Nicki Minaj “Barbiez”

10. Lil Wayne “Team Weezy”

Must Follow Artist On Twitter

1. Lady Gaga

2. Mark Hoppus

3. Snoop Dogg

4. Blake Shelton

5. Cher

Best Fan Cover

1. THe PETEBOX covers “Where Is My Mind” by The Pixies

2. Anna Burden covers “You’re Gonna Miss Me” by Lulu and the Lampshades

3. Air National Guard Band covers “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele

4. Tyler Ward covers “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

5. Maddi Jane covers “Price Tag” by Jessie J

Best Vintage Viral Video

1. Metallica, “Enter Sandman,” Monsters of Rock Festival

2. Sinead O’Connor, Bob Marley’s “War,” Saturday Night Live

3. Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Top of the Pops

4. Dolly Parton, “Jolene,” That Good Ole Nashville Music

5. Notorious B.I.G., Freestyling, Brooklyn, NY

Digital Genius Award

1. Bjork

2. Chris Milk

3. Wayne Coyne

4. Girl Talk

5. Devo

Best Lyrics Video

1. Katy Perry, “E.T.” featuring Kanye West

2. Joe Jonas, “See No More”

3. Lenny Kravitz, “Stand”

4. Christina Perri, “Arms”

5. D.Willz, “Watermelon”

Best Web-Born Artist

1. The Weeknd

2. MNDR

3. Kina Grannis

4. Ben Lovett

5. Odd Future

Hottest Music NILF

1. Billy Chasen, CEO and Co-founder of Turntable.fm

2. Alexander Ljung, CEO and Founder of SoundCloud

3. Ian Rogers, CEO of Topspin

4. Sarah Fullen Gregory, The Gregory Brothers

5. Michelle You, Co-founder of Songkick

6. Arkadiy Kukarkin, Developer at The Hype Machine

7. Katie Morse, Social Marketing Manager at Billboard

8. Corey Stanford, Founder of Blaztrak

9. Prerna Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Khush

10. D.A. Wallach, Artist In Residence at Spotify

Too Much A$$ For TV

1. Foo Fighters, “Hot Buns”

2. Big Freedia, “Ya’ll Get Back Now”

3. Mr. Ghetto, “Walmart”

4. The Weeknd, “Wicked Games”

5. Marilyn Manson, “Born Villain”

6. Warm Ghost, “Open The Wormhole In Your Heart”

7. Scissor Sisters, “Invisible Light”

8. The Shivers, “Two Solitudes”

9. Jane’s Addiction, “End To The Lies”

10. The Floacist, “Let Me”

WTF I Love This Award

1. Pointy Boots

2. Hashtag Rap

3. Finger Tutting

4. Nyan Cat

5. Cookie Monster covers Tom Waits

Most Outrageous Tweet

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

2. Health

3. Best Coast

4. Britney Spears

5. Tyler, The Creator

Best Music Forum

1. Ultimate Guitar

2. Talk Bass

3. Drummerworld

4. Banjo Hangout

5. Ultimate Metal

6. Stereo Killer

7. Rap Godfathers

8. Rap Genius

9. Dogs On Acid

10. Witch-House

Oops! I Did It Online

1. James Blunt

2. Sinead O’Connor

3. The Game

4. Courtney Love

5. T-Pain

Beyond The Blog Award

1. @1000timesyes

2. In The Open

3. WFMU’s Beware of the Blog

4. RCRD LBL

5. Spin

Most Innovative Festival

1. iTunes Festival 2011

2. Lollapalooza

3. Pitchfork

4. Way Out West

5. Coachella

Best Music App

1. Aweditorium

2. The National Mall

3. Exfm

4. SoundCloud

5. Songkick

Best Music Hack

1. CrowdJuke

2. SoundLock

3. +Music

4. Echofi

5. Music Video Genome

Best Artist With A Cameraphone

1. Demi Lovato

2. Justin Bieber

3. The Deftones

4. Portugal. The Man

5. Young The Giant

6. Shiny Toy Guns

7. The National

8. Katy Perry

9. Amanda Palmer

10. Ben Folds

Most Addictive Social Music Service

1. Turntable.fm

2. Spotify

3. Rdio

4. SoundTracking

5. Chill