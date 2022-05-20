Bandana P Banana Clip P: Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Solo Catalog Returns To Streaming Services

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Prodigy of Mobb Deep fame was one of the best lyricists of his era, and his bone-chilling raps still hold sway in today’s climate. Fans of Rapper P can rejoice after it was announced that Prodigy’s solo catalog will make a return to streaming services.

Prodigy of Mobb Deep Solo Projects Return To DSPs

By way of a report from Billboard, the estate of Prodigy, born Albert Johnson, reached a deal with The NorthStar Group’s L. Londell McMillan, along with a distribution deal with Warner Music Group’s ADA. Since 2019, a portion of the late New York rapper’s catalog was largely missing from DSPs. Now, a number of projects missing from streaming services made their return on Friday (May 20), including P’s solo debut H.N.I.C.

In addition to the reintroduction of previously released projects, the estate announced the arrival of a new album, The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine. The album will see a release during the second quarter of 2022, and a single, “You Will See,” will drop on June 10.

“We are extremely thankful to all the fans for understanding the circumstances that our family had to professionally control at a time of grief, and for the kind words of encouragement we received from many of you,” a rep for the estate offered in a supporting statement. “We would also like to thank the community of hip-hop artists who came together to help us assemble Prodigy’s last projects. The music belongs to all of you and we are glad we can make it available again and forever.”

The estate shares that The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine is part of a trilogy with the project, The Book of the Dead, dropping in 2023. Ahead of that album, Prodigy’s Mobb Deep partner Havoc is putting the finishing touches on a Mobb Deep album.

Photo: Getty