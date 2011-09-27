Happy Birthday Lil Wayne: 10 Of Wayne’s Best “Gifted” Guest Verses

Weezy is turning another year older but he is still in the prime of his career recently selling over a million copies of his latest album in one week.

While Wayne will probably be receiving gifts from his Baby Dad, Wayne has given out a good amount of gifts with memorable guest verses that’s even outshined the main artist.

So which were his best?

Peep the page #’s below to see which 10 guest verses we think our Weezy’s best.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »