Happy Birthday Lil Wayne: 10 Of Wayne’s Best “Gifted” Guest Verses

Weezy is turning another year older but he is still in the prime of his career recently selling over a million copies of his latest album in one week.
While Wayne will probably be receiving gifts from his
Baby Dad, Wayne has given out a good amount of gifts with memorable guest verses that’s even outshined the main artist.
So which were his best?
Peep the page #’s below to see which 10 guest verses we think our Weezy’s best.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE