Bow Wow I’m Better Than You Mixtape

Bow Wow is back with a new mixtape before the release of his Cash Money Records debut.

As previously reported Bow’s Underrated album will hit stores December 6.

Until then, Bow is keeping fans interested through the release of his I’m Better Than You mixtape which boasts 11 tracks with features from Chris Brown and Jermaine Dupri.

Check out Bow’s mixtape cover and download link below.

DOWNLOAD LINK