Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Campaign Claims They Got Fleeced In Fraud Scheme

Kanye West’s doomed 2020 Presidential Campaign claims they were the victims of fraud. According to the campaign committee, they were defrauded of thousands of dollars that went to pay off someone’s credit card.

Scammers gonna scam.

Per TMZ, Ye’s campaign committee sent a letter to the Federal Election Commission notifying them that someone who was not part of the campaign used the committee’s bank account to pay off a $3,999 credit card bill.