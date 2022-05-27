Yella Beezy Arrested, Linked to 2021 Sexual Assault Charge

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yella Beezy is behind bars again, and a new charge of alleged sexual assault has been levied against him in relation to other charges.

According to reports, the Dallas, Texas rapper was apprehended on Thursday (May 26th) by officers from the Collins County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest occurred a day after a judge issued the warrant for him, citing a status of “bond held insufficient” – which means that the judge felt Beezy’s previous bail amount wasn’t enough. The decision cleared the way for the rapper to be arrested again. The rapper’s current bond is now set at $1 million.

The new charge stems from when Yella Beezy was arrested in November 2021 and charged with multiple felonies including sexual assault as well as abandonment or endangering a child in addition to the misdemeanor of unlawful carrying of a weapon. As that occurred, a woman stepped forward to allege that the rapper raped her during a date they had in April 2021.

The new allegation prompted Yella Beezy to defend himself on social media. “Y’all just gotta stop playing on my name,” he said in the video chat he posted last November. “I was arrested on false allegations. I was arrested before I was even questioned and I knew about anything [that] was going on, but it’s false allegations. Everybody that knows me knows I’m not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I ain’t no aggressive person. That don’t even fit me, at all…my character. Me and that same thing doesn’t even belong in the same sentence. It doesn’t even sound right coming out of my mouth.”

He continued to talk about the allegation of child endangerment in the chat. “I die for my kids. So the child endangerment doesn’t have anything to do with anything sexual, for the people who can’t understand,” he said. “It’s something that happened when they came and arrested me. But I can’t really speak on a lot of the stuff.” Currently, representatives for Yella Beezy have not offered any comment on the situation.