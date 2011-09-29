50 Cent Disses Lil Wayne And Game On New Song [Audio]

50 Cent Disses Lil Wayne And The Game

Rapper 50 Cent released two songs yesterday and one in particular had some lyrics directed at a couple of 50’s fellow rappers.

In the song “Love, Hate, Love” 50 Cent dissed Lil Wayne with the following lines:

“Acting like a white boy bored, Now you want to jump a flight of stairs on a skateboard/N*gga, why the Fawk is your pants so tight/You trying to show n*ggas your A$$ your alternative life.”

Fiddy wasn’t done there, as he turned his attention to former G-Unit member Game with the lines:

“You forgot about me Itchbay I write your hits/You Know How We Do,” “You Hate it or Love it”

N*gga Fawk it I’m “special” that’s why your A$$ say my verse/ “You Hate it or Love it”/ They love me and hate me again.”

50 Cent dissing Lil Wayne, Game and every other rapper in the game is nothing new, so we’ll have to wait and see if Game or Weezy even entertain this.

Take a listen to the track below.