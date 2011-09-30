CLOSE
Kanye Attends Paris Fashion Week [Photos]

Kanye West At Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West was on his “N*ggas In Paris” flow yesterday.

The rapper was spotted in Paris’s Gare du Nord train station and although paparazzi pictures can’t tell you exactly where ‘Ye was headed, we do know the rapper will debut his new women’s line this weekend in Paris (October 1 at 9:30pm).

That should be interesting.

In the meantime, peep a few pics of Kanye mobbing through the streets of Paris on the next pages.

